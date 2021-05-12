Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €22.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank stock opened at €21.98 ($25.86) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 52-week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -14.61.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.