Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €56.00 Price Target

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on S92. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ETR:S92 opened at €42.60 ($50.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.12. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 12-month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

