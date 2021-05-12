Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.58 ($6.57).

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.77 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.24. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

