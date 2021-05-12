National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 1,020 by Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.38 ($13.33).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 914.30 ($11.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 893.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 888.25. The company has a market capitalization of £32.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

