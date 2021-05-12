Wells Fargo & Company Increases LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $175.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $171.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.