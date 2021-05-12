GamyFi Platform (GFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 31% lower against the dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $178,677.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00593431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00247817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.11 or 0.01259044 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00033588 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,063 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

