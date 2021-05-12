Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 168,648 shares of company stock valued at $39,487,395. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR stock opened at $246.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

