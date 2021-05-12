Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Shares of AXSM opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $94.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

