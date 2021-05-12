MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $1.80 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

