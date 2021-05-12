MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $1.80 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $37.40.
MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.
About The Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
