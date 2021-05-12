Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 66,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

