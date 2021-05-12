The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 745,390 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,431,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.60% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $167,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

