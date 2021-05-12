The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $180,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 634,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,878,000 after buying an additional 255,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

