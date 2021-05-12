The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 47,199 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,199 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.21% of Caterpillar worth $267,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.69. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

