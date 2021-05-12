Needham & Company LLC Cuts Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $33.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSNL. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Personalis has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $854.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Personalis by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

