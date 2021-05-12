JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $205.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $268.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.