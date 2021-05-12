Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.37 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 381,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day moving average is $172.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $199.48. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

