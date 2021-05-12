Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $160,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $191.98 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $196.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

