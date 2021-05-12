Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 2,735 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,376,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249,040 shares of company stock valued at $69,395,181 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

