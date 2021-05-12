MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $660,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $617,316,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $718.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

