B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $363,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $55,841,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $468,119. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLAB opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average is $134.22.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SLAB. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.