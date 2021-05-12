Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 760 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $145.76 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.