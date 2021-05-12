SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $64.33.

