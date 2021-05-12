SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,002 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,002 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 209.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

