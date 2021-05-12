Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Stock Position Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $96.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

