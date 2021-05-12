SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.