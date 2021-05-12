Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after acquiring an additional 921,951 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,983,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

