Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

HL stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

