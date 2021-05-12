Manchester Financial Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1,428.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $299,750.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,842,981 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

