Mizuho Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $205.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

MCK stock opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.62. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in McKesson by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

