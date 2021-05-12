Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $714,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,857 shares of company stock valued at $65,499,844. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

