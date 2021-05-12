Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 50,516 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.