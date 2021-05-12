Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,140,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

SLV stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

