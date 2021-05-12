Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 53,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 342,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,106,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Shares of EPRF stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

