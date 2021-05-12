The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,100 ($66.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,257.44 ($68.69).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,725 ($61.73) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,578.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,485.59. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total transaction of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

