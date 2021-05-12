Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

