Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.19 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

