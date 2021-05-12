Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,931.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

