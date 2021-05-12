WEC Energy Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 67.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

