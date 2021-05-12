General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ GFN opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.67 million, a PE ratio of 316.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $12,164,623.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 764,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of General Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Finance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

