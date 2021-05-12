CNB Bank Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,413,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.19. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

