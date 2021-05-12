The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 438,705 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 438,705 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.52% of First Hawaiian worth $161,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 54,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

