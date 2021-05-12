RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.74.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $80,424.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $257,958.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.