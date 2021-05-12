Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.17 (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FSV stock opened at GBX 290.77 ($3.80) on Wednesday. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.81 ($3.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.76. The firm has a market cap of £878.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

