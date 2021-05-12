Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.17 (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of FSV stock opened at GBX 290.77 ($3.80) on Wednesday. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.81 ($3.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.76. The firm has a market cap of £878.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18.
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.