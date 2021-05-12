Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $54.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 651,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

