Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,976 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $394.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.34. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.91 and a 1 year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.