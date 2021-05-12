Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 19,100 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

