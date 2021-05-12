Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 42.20 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £61.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Centaur Media has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57).

Get Centaur Media alerts:

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.