55I LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

55I LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 160,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

