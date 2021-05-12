iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,224 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

