ACG Wealth Sells 18,000 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBIO opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

